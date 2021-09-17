The Truth About Kenan Thompson’s Wife

Not shying away from the public eye, comedian Kenan Thompson’s wife, model and actor Christina Evangeline, shares lots of photos of their family on Instagram. One photo showed their daughter, Georgia, joining Thompson from the judges’ chairs on “America’s Got Talent” in August 2020. Evangeline captioned it, “This summer Georgia has been OBSESSED with America’s Got Talent. ⁣Omg, this child could tell you about the life story of any person who’s ever been on the show.” She added that Georgia asked her if she saw her “steal the show.” In a post from May 2020, she shared a video of both her daughters swinging on a bench and telling their father how much they love him.

Evangeline is passionate about sharing her family on social media. However, she never forgets to show her husband her love. In a post that showed Thompson speaking on stage at the Emmys in 2018, she gushed abut how hard-working he is. “I’ve been blessed to watch this man crush ANYTHING he’s attempted to do since 2008! Seriously anything, he is so talented,” She added. “You’re such a staple and a rock in my life, her life, his life, everyone’s life, lolol.. I am so thankful to call you my best friend,” She continued. It was so sweet!