The Truth About Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Becoming A Grandfather

By Brandon Pitt
On September 23, Brandon Blackstock’s daughter Savannah Blackstock announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Quentin Lee. The 20-year-old shared a series of photos to Instagram showing off her growing belly while posing in a cowboy hat on field at sunset. She captioned the post, “The most precious secret we’ve ever kept…” For his part, Lee also shared his own announcement, writing, “Sorry … been busy. #newchapter.”

It’s unclear how long the couple has been dating, but they went public with their relationship seemingly back in November 2019. Last year, Lee shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the soon mom-to-be on her birthday, writing, “Words can’t describe how much this queen means to me. I wish I could explain but to add it all up this person aka my girlfriend is the one who makes me happiest, the one who makes my life whole, the best friend I always needed.”

As of right now, Brandon has yet to comment on the new addition to his family, but Savannah is his daughter with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, per Us Weekly. The couple, who were married between 2001 and 2012, have a teenage son named Seth.

