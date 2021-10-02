The Truth About Katie Couric’s Nanny, Who Allegedly Tried to Destroy Her Marriage

According to Page SixKatie Couric revealed the following: “Going There”Her relationship with Doris became strained after Doris asked her for a hug. Couric said that even though she was uncomfortable initially, she realized Doris must have been lonely. The requests for hugs went on. “It all felt so creepy,”Couric wrote that she did not stop complying because she “was completely dependent on her.”

Doris was essentially a family member, accompanying the family on vacations and visiting Jay Monahan (now deceased) in Virginia. Couric claimed Doris refused visitors access to the family in Virginia and turned them away at her door. “An alarming level of codependency had been achieved,”She wrote. Couric fired Doris after Monahan moved in to New York with him. Doris was said to be annoyed at Monahan’s presence and threatened his resignation. Monahan was contemplating staying home to write a book. Couric realized that Doris was probably “delusional”You are attempting to “destroy [her] marriage,”The newswoman then abruptly fired the nanny.

However, the Doris drama isn’t over. “Embarrassing” stories about the family appeared in tabloids, and flyers accusing Monahan of being a pedophile were distributed in the family’s new building — all of which Couric pinned on Doris. The couple employed an ex-cop as a monitor for Ellie’s preschool. They even considered a restraining or. Doris passed away thankfully.