The Truth About Donald Trump And Omarosa’s Tense Relationship

Up until 2016, Omarosa Manigult Newman had been a lifelong Democrat — and a very active one, at that. According to The New York Times Magazine, she was actually an appointee in the Clinton administration. “I’ve been very vocal about the fact that I had been a Democrat my entire life,” She spoke to the paper. “African-Americans are loyal to the Democratic Party, but unfortunately, the Democratic Party is not loyal to them.”

Newman was an early Trump supporter and was the director of African American outreach for Trump’s campaign. “Truly, I am living the American dream because of Donald Trump,” she wrote in The Hollywood Reporter after the 2016 election. “Look at my career, the wealth and exposure that I’ve had: It’s very difficult to make the argument that Donald Trump doesn’t like black people and black women.”

Newman’s views changed after Newman was in the White House. In her tell-all book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” Newman claimed that Trump was, in fact, quite racist. According to The Independent, Newman alleges there is an audio recording of the former president saying the N-word “in a classic Trump-goes-nuclear rant.” She also questioned Trump’s mental health, calling him “impaired” and wondering if he was “delusional.” She also alleged he read “at an eighth- or ninth-grade level.” Understandably, Trump was not pleased.