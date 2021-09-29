The Truth About Dina Lohan’s Jail Sentence

As reported by TMZ, Dina Lohan was sentenced to 18 days in jail and is expected to serve five months on probation. But that’s just the beginning! It’s also been ruled that the famous mother must sit in on a “victim impact panel” and complete an alcohol program.

It is not the first time Dina has been accused of drinking. In September 2012 Dina raised eyebrows after appearing on an episode of “Dr. Phil.” Many viewers and even host Dr. Phil suspected that Dina was intoxicated during the taping. “In the middle of that interview, I stopped that interview and took a break… and said, ‘Guys, you know, come on. Let’s just not do this,'” he revealed to Access Hollywood about Dina’s demeanor. “I think afterward [Dina’s] thinking was, ‘Well, I didn’t put my best foot forward.’ I expect that’s right,” He said. “But what are you going to do at that point? The ship has sailed. And I do think that it was a pretty legitimate window into [Lohan family life]. I think that’s the case,” He added.

Dina denied however that she was intoxicated during the show. “I don’t care what it looks like. I’m fine and I don’t care what anyone says,” she declared emphatically to TMZ. “All people saw was two minutes edited of an hour long interview. Of course they cut it to make it interesting. That’s their job,” She added.