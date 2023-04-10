The true story behind On A Wing and Prayer is told in the book “On A Wing And Prayer”.

Amazon Prime Studios’ latest movie tells the story of Doug White and Terri White, who flew from hell. Inspired by the remarkable survival of the White Family, On A Wing And A prayer will bring to life the horrifying events that occurred one April afternoon.

Dennis Quaid stars as Doug White while Heather Graham plays Terri White. The film tells about the horrific events that the White family went through in midair. Sean McNamara directed the Prime Video movie, which was exclusive to streaming service.

The film is filled with emotion, real intensity and heartfelt moments. But the truth behind On A Wing And A Prayer’s story is just as riveting.

Here’s the real story behind “On A Wing and a Prayer”.

The White family’s seemingly normal, but sad return to home became a matter of life and death. The family was already facing difficult times in April 2009, when a dear member of the family died.

After returning from a funeral the White family took a chartered private plane to fly from Florida to Louisiana. Unexpected events occurred. During the flight, the pilot died.

“I’ve got to declare an emergency. My pilot’s deceased. I need help.”

Doug White, a loving father and husband was given the task of tackling this incredible challenge. Doug White had only three months experience in flying and was able to take control of the aircraft. Doug White, despite months of flying lessons, was not qualified to pilot the plane.

However, his inexperience didn’t stop him. Doug was left with only one choice after Doug suffered a heart attack mid-air. Terri, his wife, was called up and they took to the skies together.

Doug and Terri reached out to Fort Myers’ controllers, who instructed them to disable the auto-pilot. Kari Sorenson was a pilot and flight instructor who had extensive experience with King Air, which is the plane that the White family flew. Sorenson provided all the information required to ensure Doug safely landed his plane.

The White family was saved from any more disasters, making the White experience an incredible true story.

Doug and Terri White: What’s their status?

Doug White has now retired from his roles as pilot and pharmacist.

He retired from his job as a pharmacist in 2010 and obtained his pilot’s license a few years after.

Doug now is 70, while he was 56 when the 2009 events took place.

Doug, a father-grandfather devoted to his children and Terri, is now living a quiet and private life in Louisiana.

To add some authenticity, On A Wing And A Prayer was produced by the White family.

The Prayer and the Wing is Available to stream After releasing April 7, 2023, Prime Video now available