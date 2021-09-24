The True Meaning Behind ‘Shivers’ By Ed Sheeran

Thanks to the fact that “Shivers” has a chilly-sounding name, you might think that it’s cold in nature. It’s not true! This song is pure fire. Ed Sheeran, in fact, is feeling the heat. He makes that perfectly clear in the pre-chorus, per Genius, when he sings, “I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes / I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like … my soul’s on fire, I wanna stay up all day and all night…”

Obviously, there’s someone in Sheeran’s life who’s creating a sultry situation. Perhaps it’s his wife, Cherry Seaborn? Although it seems safe, the singer clearly is passionate about their hot connection. That’s why, in the chorus, he adds, “Ooh, I love it when you do it like that / And when you’re close up, give me thе shivers.” Beyond that, in the bridge he tells the person he’s with, “Baby, you burn so hot, you make me shiver / With the fire you got, this thing we started / I don’t want it to stop / You know you make me shiver…”

While that might make it sound like the fire is almost too hot to handle between these two, the song reveals that there’s more than just physical heat that’s sparking.