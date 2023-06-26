The trend of the grimace shake is explained on TikTok

McDonald’s Grimace Shake has taken over TikTok as people have turned the purple drink into a meme that has now become a trend online.

Purple drinks have become quite popular these days and McDonald’s decided to hop on the trend by introducing its Grimace Shake for a limited time.

The drink was part of a Grimace birthday meal launched on the occasion of the character’s birthday.

Grimace Shake Meme explained

It is likely that you’ve already seen a few videos about the Grimace Shake.

In the popular trend, people try the Grimace Shake before collapsing with half of the drink on their faces. This trend makes you look like part of the crime scene, as the victim suffering after drinking a popular purple shake.

Some people on social media have even been calling it the “grimes scene,” a play on the word “crime” scene.

Others have altered this trend to suggest that drinking the popular beverage will cause you to do bizarre things such as climb a branch in the middle night.

The idea behind the Grimace Shake is to expect the unexpected. It is vital to remain safe when performing such tricks.

What is the main ingredient of this meal?

McDonald’s is well-known for the limited-edition meals it has to offer and the Grimace meal is no different.

The meal consists of either a Big Mac, or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget with fries and the purple Shake. Only while stocks last, the meal is available.

In the past, McDonald’s has launched other popular meals such as Cardi B and Offset‘s meal, Travis Scott meal, and more.

Grimace Game Boy Color is also available.

The official Game Boy Color website offers customers a variety of games to enjoy.You can find out more about this website at.

The description for the game reads: “Help Grimace find his friends in time to blow the candles out, and collect enough birthday shakes for his guests along the way!”

Once you hit the ‘Play Game’ option you will have the ability to play it on mobile or the desktop.