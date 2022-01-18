The Tragic Secret Jerry Orbach Keeps For a Decade on ‘Law & Order.

Jerry OrbachAfter a long battle with prostate cancer, he passed away in 2004. Broadway legend Law & OrderThe illness was a battle that he fought for much longer than many people realize. Be fought valiantly for almost the entire run of the show.

Legend in His Time

Orbach was a Broadway star before he became Detective Lennie Briscoe of the NYPD. Orbach was born to a vaudeville actor and rose quickly to the top of the theater scene. He was a star in The FantasticksHe received Tony nominations in 1960 and continued to do so for many decades. A appearance on The Golden Girls netted him an Emmy nomination, and he’s known to Disney fans as the voice of Lumière in Beauty and the Beast. Of course, he’s also beloved for playing Baby’s father in Ditty Dancing.

Orbach was invited to join the team in 1992, following a previous appearance as a guest. Law & OrderIts third season. He took over as head detective from Paul Sorvino. Law & OrderOrbach received international acclaim for his performance, and he was on the show for 11 seasons. His character, Lennie Briscoe, remains among the most loved characters in the show’s long history. Briscoe won an Emmy Award for the role in 1997, along with many other nominations.

It’s almost impossible to live the entire time

Not long after his tenure began in 1994, he was fired. Law & OrderOrbach was diagnosed in 2005 with prostate cancer. For more than a decade, Orbach battled the disease on and off. Orbach was fighting the disease for almost his entire career.

He kept his cancer diagnosis from the rest of the world. The news of his diagnosis didn’t arrive until just weeks before his death. It’s rather sad reading what folks like Dick Wolf were saying at the time: “We expect him to make a full and swift recovery, and while he is receiving treatment, we will work around his schedule.” That’s pretty tragic.

Orbach was preparing to take over the show’s spinoff at the time of his passing. Law & Order: Trial By Jury. He’s interred at Trinity Church in Manhattan, the same cemetery as Alexander Hamilton.

Tributes Pour In

Orbach was given the honor of being dimmed on Broadway, which is the highest honor the theater industry can bestow on an actor. For his death, Orbach received the Screen Actors Guild Award. Law & OrderIn 2005, his wife accepted his request. He was even honored by a street: A portion of 53rd Street in Manhattan was renamed. “Jerry Orbach Way”In 2007.

Orbach received more tributes. Law & OrderThe program’s final run was completed in 2010. Many were impressed by his skill and dedication to the project. It is amazing to think that he was able to create such a memorable character while battling cancer.

