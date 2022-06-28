The Tragic Death Of Law & Order Actor Mary Mara

According to TMZ, Mary Mara drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River. Her body was discovered on the morning of Sunday, June 26 at the nearby town of Cape Vincent after local authorities received a call about a possible drowning. Mara had reportedly been visiting her sister in the area, but drowned after she took a dip in the St. Lawrence River for a quick swim. Law enforcement stated that there was no foul play, however, Mara’s body was taken to a local medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Mara’s manager Craig Dorfman said in a statement to Variety, “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met. I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off-Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.” So far, no details have been released about her funeral services, but there’s no doubt that everyone who knew her — including her family, her friends and, of course, her fans — will miss her dearly.