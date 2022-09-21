The top five most underrated US tourist spots – How many of these unique spots have YOU visited?

New research shows that three out of four Americans are stuck in the past and go on vacation to the exact same places.

An examination of 2,000 adults found that the northeasterners were least likely to venture out of their comfort zones.

1 Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was named as one of the most underrated tourist spots Americans would like to visit Credit: Getty Images – Getty

However, 68% of those who have visited a vacation spot before shared that they would rather incorporate new experiences and sights into their stay (55%)

Some are willing to change up their whole vacation pattern, with 78 percent saying that they’re likely to take a chance on visiting an entirely new destination.

And nearly three in four agree that those who aren’t willing to try somewhere new are missing out (73 percent) since vacations are a chance to do things outside of your comfort zone (74 percent).

OnePoll conducted the survey West Virginia Department of Tourism for World Tourism Day, the survey found that of the 62 percent of people who have visited somewhere they didn’t think they would enjoy, a whopping 89 percent ended up being pleasantly surprised.

Two thirds of respondents also chose a vacation destination based upon a recommendation from family and friends, and almost always end up enjoying it (92%)

This may be why 79 percent agree that it’s important not to judge a vacation spot before you’ve been there yourself.

Respondents recalled some of the most unique spots they’ve visited on vacation like “a cute small town with big mountains surrounding it,” “the National Harbor,”Oder “Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia.”

When it comes to the most “underrated” states they’d like to visit, West Virginia (37 percent), Rhode Island (31 percent) and Massachusetts (31 percent) came out on top.

“There are so many gems to see out there, especially in the underrated states,” said West Virginia Tourism secretary Chelsea Ruby.

“When travelers take a chance on visiting these areas and exploring sites like underrated national parks, charming mountain towns and cascading waterfalls, they may easily find what they’ve been searching for.”

According to the survey, relaxing (46%) and trying new cuisine (42%) are the top vacation activities.

The Northeastern respondents are most likely to experience adventurous activities on vacation (36%), while Midwesterners tend to prefer making the most out of their hotel/resort (41%).

Another group of respondents views vacations as educational. 37% of those surveyed said they enjoy learning about the history and culture of a place, while another 32% agreed that they look forward exploring the less-known areas of the region.

To make the most of their vacations, people tend to stay up late and wake up early (78%)

Sixty-one percent of respondents are millennials. However, 54 percent of those surveyed said they usually create an itinerary. Most people admit that having an itinerary limits how much time you have.

Additionally, a majority of those who make itineraries admitted that when they’ve strayed from it, they had a better time than they could have imagined (80 percent).

“Traveling isn’t always about sticking to a set schedule – whether you’re craving world-class outdoor adventures, undiscovered spots or relaxation in charming small towns, there’s an itinerary for all travelers alike,” Ruby said.

“For a new experience, take a chance on the unexpected destination because you may end up being surprised at what you experience and see along the way.”

“UNDERRATED”STATES PEOPLE WANT VACATION TO

West Virginia – 37 percent Rhode Island – 31 percent Massachusetts – 31 percent Mississippi – 30 percent Delaware – 27 percent

“UNDERRATED”US VACATION POTS PEOPLE WANT to VISIT