The Top 10 Celebrity Style Looks of the Week – September 20

The Top 10 Celebrity Style Looks of the Week - September 20
By Brandon Pitt
In
Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Olivia Culpo to Rita Ora were seen out and about this week wearing fabulous fits. It is clear that our favorite celebrities are on a roll in their fashion choices. We are happy to support them!

Keep scrolling to see who else made this week’s top 10 list.

Olivia Culpo

Culpo was seen out in a yellow and black checkered minidress with puff sleeves, black tights, and black booties.

Becky G

The singer was spotted in Milan wearing a silver and black striped oversized pantsuit.

Camila Cabello

Cabello looked red hot in a ruffled one-shoulder minidress at the Latin Billboard Awards.

Megan Fox

Fox looked trendy wearing a black crop top, matching pants with a flared hem, and a dark blazer on top. Complete the look with open-toed sandals.

Rita Ora

Ora flashed her tummy in a dark blue jumpsuit that had sheer panels on her midriff and bedazzled straps.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian kept with her all-black look while leaving a CVS this week in a Catwoman-esque look complete with black boots and matching sunglasses.

J Balvin

The singer was seen in NYC wearing a white graphic tee, camo pants, and white sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ambrosio stepped out in a black and white printed jumpsuit and white teddy coat on top.

Rihanna


Rihanna
 looked cool, as always, in a black tank, matching pants, and open-toed heels. Her look was completed with several necklaces, black shades, and a few other accessories.

Sophie Turner
and
Joe Jonas

The famous couple were spotted walking around in NYC this week. Turner wore a bright yellow sweater vest and black pants. Jonas wore white tank over a cardigan with jeans and a pair of black pants.

