The Top 10 Celebrity Style Looks of the Week – September 20

Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Olivia Culpo to Rita Ora were seen out and about this week wearing fabulous fits. It is clear that our favorite celebrities are on a roll in their fashion choices. We are happy to support them!

Keep scrolling to see who else made this week’s top 10 list.

Olivia Culpo Culpo was seen out in a yellow and black checkered minidress with puff sleeves, black tights, and black booties.

Becky G The singer was spotted in Milan wearing a silver and black striped oversized pantsuit.

Camila Cabello Cabello looked red hot in a ruffled one-shoulder minidress at the Latin Billboard Awards.

Megan Fox Fox looked trendy wearing a black crop top, matching pants with a flared hem, and a dark blazer on top. Complete the look with open-toed sandals.

Rita Ora

Ora flashed her tummy in a dark blue jumpsuit that had sheer panels on her midriff and bedazzled straps.

Kim Kardashian Kardashian kept with her all-black look while leaving a CVS this week in a Catwoman-esque look complete with black boots and matching sunglasses.

J Balvin The singer was seen in NYC wearing a white graphic tee, camo pants, and white sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio Ambrosio stepped out in a black and white printed jumpsuit and white teddy coat on top.

Rihanna

looked cool, as always, in a black tank, matching pants, and open-toed heels. Her look was completed with several necklaces, black shades, and a few other accessories.