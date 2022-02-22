The Tinder Swindler Has A Whole New Moneymaking Scheme

In the wake of the “Tinder Swindler” documentary, Sam Leviev is no longer an anonymous dating app creep. Instead, he’s something of a social media star who definitely can’t get away with tricking women out of large sums of cash anymore. So now that his primary source of income is indefinitely cut off, what exactly is Leviev doing for money?

Rather than protest the accusations in the documentary, Leviev appears to have embraced his fame and even found a way to capitalize on it. According to sources speaking to TMZ, Leviev has joined Cameo, the platform that allows customers to purchase personalized messages from celebrities. A message on the Cameo account from Leviev reads, “Excited to be on Cameo to wish the special person in your life whatever you need!” Insiders claim that as soon as Leviev joined the site, he was inundated with fan requests for all types of videos.

All in all, within the first three days of working on Cameo, Leviev reportedly made upwards of $30,000. Of course, it’s a lot less than the $10 million he allegedly stole from his victims, but hey, at least it’s honest work.