The Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, David Patten Dies at 47

Richard Seymour, his former teammate, said that David Patten, an NFL wide receiver, died. He won three Super Bowls with New England Patriots. He was 47. Although the cause of his death is not known, it was reported by Boston sports Radio 98.5. The Sports Hub Patten was killed in an accident on a motorcycle.

“This week has sucked first my grandma passed now I hear my cousin David Patten passed last night in a motorcycle accident,” George Moore, Patten’s cousin, wrote on Twitter. “David was a super bowl winning receiver for the Patriots during their first title run. He was always so good to me when I came and watched him play. R.I.P “Erik Kimrey was the tight ends coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks and also took to Twitter in tribute to Patten.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

“Lost a local legend yesterday,” Kimrey wrote. “David Patten played for my father at Lower Richland and went on to win a Super Bowl. He will be missed! Praying for the Patten family.”Patten’s NFL career began with the New York Giants in 1997. He remained there for three seasons. After that, he spent one season playing for the Cleveland Browns, before joining the New England Patriots.

Patten caught 51 passes for 749 yards, four touchdowns and a record-setting career-high in his first season with the Patriots. He posted 61 receptions for 824 yards and five touchdowns in 2002. After six games, he was injured reserve and his 2003 season was cut short. Patten returned to the Patriots in 2004, and he caught 44 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. Patten was a key player in the Patriots’ three championships.

Patten’s success as a Patriots player led to him signing a $13M contract for five years with the Washington Football Team. Patten signed with the New Orleans Saints after only two seasons in Washington due to injuries. Patten was in Washington for only two seasons before he was released by the team. Patten signed with the Patriots in 2010, after he had not played the 2009 season. Patten announced his retirement on July 1, 2010. Patten retired from the NFL. Assisting Coach His alma mater Western Carolina.