Richard Moll’s portrayal of “Night Court” bailiff, Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon, was quick to become a show highlight — so much so that Certain viewers had already made this statement. The NBC reboot will not work without Moll. Bull is dimwitted and has a heart that is gold. His 6’8 stature makes him a formidable character. Moll was previously working on the scifi movie, Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared Syn, before he was cast in the series. Although the name may not seem to be too obvious, Moll was already bald from filming.

Reinhold Weege, the show’s creator, loved Bull’s look and convinced him to keep it. Talking to People Moll wrote in 2003 that he wanted to keep his look for the part. When I entered they told me, “Oh, that looks great. This look we love. We love the look. “Are you kidding?” I replied. For this role, I will shave both my legs. Moll was able to show Bull his soft side, despite the fact that his physical appearance might be tough.