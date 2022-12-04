The Swords of Justice come to Pokémon Go with Keldeo research

AS we prepare for the holiday season, a new event is coming to Pokémon Go featuring the Swords of Justice: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, and Keldeo.

To celebrate December’s new month, there are many new items being launched in the first week.

Mythic Blade starts off this season with new Pokémon coming to raids, and special research tasks.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Pokémon Go from December 5 to December 11.

Mythic Blade event starts in Pokémon Go

The Mythic Blade event in Pokémon Go starts on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10am Time zone.

Developer Niantic did not reveal the full details of this event yet. However, we are certain that the Swords of justice surround it.

These are a group of legendary Pokémon that were introduced in Generation 5.

This event is expected to last for at least one hour December 11, 2022, at 8pm Time zone.

Wooper takes the spotlight in Pokémon Go

Spotlight Hour will be held this week Tuesday, December 6, 2022The following is a list of upcoming events. 6pm Time zone.

This week fan favourite Pokémon Wooper is the star of the show, with a good chance to evolve to Quagsire, a popular Pokémon in PvP.

Shiny pink is another option that is likely to be available during the event.

During the one-hour time slot, you’ll get double stardust for catching Pokémon, which is another great bonus.

Virizion joins Raids in Pokémon Go

Raid Hour will take place in Pokémon Go on Wednesday, December 7, 2022The following is a list of upcoming events. 6pm Time zone.

The first Sword of Justice to appear in Raids is Virizion, the Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon.

It will make an appearance in every gym as the boss for five-star raids.

Shiny form of Virizion is also available as a rare species. So get out there and hunt for it.

Fighting Cup takes over the Pokémon Go Battle League

The Pokémon Go Battle League changes on Thursday, December 8, 2022 8.30pm UK Time

The four Swords of Justice, all Fighting-types are a fitting choice for Fighting Cup to be in the Battle League this week.

This Cup allows only Fighting-type Pokémon with a maximum CP of 1.5k.

This cup also bans Hakamoo, Kommoo, Buzzwole and Sneasler

This week, the Fighting Cup and Great League will battle.

Catch Keldeo with Pokémon Go Special Research tasks

Keldeo’s Special Research task starts on Sunday, December 10, 2022, at 10am Time zone.

The fourth member of the Swords of Justice won’t be available in raids, as it is coming to Special Research tasks.

Logging in from the beginning and end of an event is a sign that you are logged in. December 11, 2022 At 10pm The research can be completed at local time.

This reward will come with many other rewards, but the ultimate reward is the opportunity to spot the legend.

More Elite Raids are coming to Pokémon Go

On April 27, Elite Raids are held Sunday, December 10, 2022, at 11am, 2pmPlease see the following: 5pm Time zone.

Elite Raids are extremely challenging raids that give you 24 hours’ notice as to their location, to give players a chance to coordinate.

They have created a discord with their fans. Many are not able to travel to these places even with advance notice.

If you live close to the raids, they are well worth watching.

We don’t know the boss of them yet, but it’s sure to be something rare.

