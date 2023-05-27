A stunning 15th century gem set in the heart of the medieval village of Lavenham, Suffolk.

The Swan of Lavenham is located at Lavenham.

Lavenham, a quiet village in Suffolk about 30 minutes south of Bury St Edmunds.

You can park your car in one of the two nearby parking areas.

The Swan At Lavenham: What can you expect?

Its half-timbered exterior gives way to a cosy, luxe interior where the building’s period features shine, from oak beams and flagstone floors to open fires and cosy nooks.

Drink plenty of water at the party the hotel’s Airmen’s Bar which is named in honour of the US airmen stationed at RAF Lavenham in the Second World War.

Memorabilia of those times is displayed in the bar.

The Swan at Lavenham offers a variety of activities.

Although we ran out of the time, there is a hotel nearby. new Weavers’ House Spa With an outdoor Vitality Pool, Steam Room and Sauna as well as Treatment rooms.

Overnight guests can enjoy a complimentary hour’s session, treatments extra.

What are the food and beverage options at The Swan & Lavenham?

The beautiful Gallery restaurant, with beams and minstrel’s gallery, promises hearty yet sophisticated British classics.

The same menu – and lighter bites – are on offer in the Mess Call 487 brasserie with its terrace overlooking the hotel’s secluded garden.

The rooms are very spacious at The Swan in Lavenham.

Simply lovely. Each of the 45 suites and rooms are unique, with plenty period charm.

Our suite had a separate living room with half-timbered walls, quirky beams and country-chic sofas.

It was a beautiful room with antiques and a great bathroom.

Harry Potter Fans should ask about the door hidden under the stairs that leads to an incredible bedroom.

The Swan At Lavenham Cost

A one-night half-board stay at The Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa is from £170 per night, based on two sharing and including dinner in the Gallery restaurant and full Suffolk breakfast.

Click Here Call 01787 247-477 to make a reservation.

The Swan at Lavenham is family-friendly.

The hotel does not have any rooms that are specifically designed for families. However, it has a Priory Suite with two bedrooms, which is ideal for families.

The hotel suggests that, if travelling with children younger than 8, you should book your table at the Brasserie rather than The Gallery.

Accessible to guests with disabilities

There is not a ramp for those in wheelchairs due to the old age of the building. Both the Airmen’s Bar as well as the restaurant do have one.

