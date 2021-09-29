The Sun’s Deborah James sheds tears for pals lost to cancer as she faces 40th birthday ‘she never expected to see’

THE Sun’s Deborah James today told how she is facing a rollercoaster of emotions as she nears her 40th birthday.

As she approaches Friday’s milestone, she said she is always thinking about the friends she lost to cancer.

4 Deborah James appeared on Lorraine this morning to talk about her milestone

4 She told how grateful she is to be nearing her 40th – after a year where her health plummeted

Appearing on Lorraine this morning she said: “I think it’s one of the things I think about as I approach my 40th.

“When I was first diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer, it was very disappointing to learn that only a few people will make the five-year mark.

“This is why I am here to celebrate my 40th birthday.

“What I keep focusing on is the 92 Percent who aren’t there, they are my closest friends who I’ve lost.

“Even though it’s hard to think about, it’s what almost shakes me up. I was very close to these things a few months ago.

“Now suddenly I think about all those people who I have said goodbye to who aren’t making those milestones. And I don’t know what the future looks like but that’s why we keep campaigning.”

After she had written in the Sun about how her 40th birthday, which she didn’t expect to have, was the best present she ever received, it comes as a surprise.

After the drugs that kept her alive for many years had stopped working, she explained that this year was more dangerous than ever.

Her liver started to fail because a tumour that had grown around her bile tube began to grow.

She was taken to the hospital on June 23 for an emergency operation to place a stent in her liver. This helped to reverse organ failure.

Heather, her mum, surprised Heather with a birthday cake decorated with icing and a poo.

Deborah, also known as Bowel Babe, was amused when she saw the funny decoration.

Deborah was diagnosed in 2016. She has been documenting her journey on social media and for Sun readers.

Friends and family sent her messages before her big day.

Steve Bland, the husband and late friend of Deborah, and co-host of You, Me and the Big C, Rachel, expressed his gratitude for their friendship.

KNOWING BOWEL CANCER SIGNS COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE BOWEL cancer is the fourth most common form of the disease in the UK – but the second deadliest, claiming around 16,000 lives a year. Yet it can be cured, if it’s diagnosed early enough. Fewer than one in ten people survive bowel cancer if it’s picked up at stage 4, but detected at stage 1 – before it’s spread – and more than nine in ten patients will live five years or longer. Two ways can you ensure an early diagnosis: screening and awareness. Brits have been subject to a lottery regarding bowel cancer screening. Tests are sent to Scotland starting at 50 and England, Wales, and Northern Ireland waiting until 60. That’s why Central Recorder launched the No Time 2 Lose campaign, calling on the Government to lower the screening age, to save thousands of lives a year. Matt Hancock accepted the offer in summer 2018, a victory for Central Recorder, campaigners and others. However, three years later, screening at 50 is still not widely implemented. It is important to screen early, but it is also crucial to know the symptoms and act if you notice them. The five red-flag symptoms are: Bleeding from the back passage, or blood in your poo

A change in your normal toilet habits – going more or less often for example

Pain or lump in your tummy

Extreme tiredness for no real reason

Unexplained weight loss If you’re worried, don’t be embarrassed and speak to your GP – doctors see and deal with bowel problems all the time

And her children, Hugo and Eloise, told their mum how much they loved her and how proud they are of her.

Deborah became emotional as her pal Lauren Mahon and fellow cancer patients sent well wishes and love.

Her mum spoke of her efforts to remove the stigma from checking your bowel health, adding: “I think she’s always been wanting to educate, that was your thing and we’re very proud of what she’s achieve in all her life and in the last five years has been amazing.”

Deborah became emotional when Lorraine pointed out people are living today because of her.

4 Her kids sent her special birthday messages for her big day

4 Deborah and her mum laughed as they appeared on the show together

She said: “I think sometimes I forget that and when you reach these milestones you kind of think ‘oh ok I can look back at some of the things’.

“I’m just trying to live. You always try to make the most of any situation. I received a message on social media that started with ‘you saved my life’.

Sometimes you want to throw a huge party, and other times you don’t. At 3:00 in the morning you are crying because you can’t do it. Then you bring a cake out and you get excited about what might happen.

“One day at a time, anything can happen.”