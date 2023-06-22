The stunning Italian village that’s renting out homes for just 90p a month

A SMALL Italian town in Sardinia is renting out homes for just €1 (86p) in a bid to entice more people to move to the area.

The population is dwindling in many Italian cities.

Ollolai on Sardinia is located in Barbagia Mountain Range and only has 1,300 residents, down from 2250 over the past 50 years.

The island’s largest towns, such as Olbia and Cagliari, where the majority of holidaymakers stay are two hours away.

In 2018, the local government attempted to repopulate the small town by selling houses for just €1.

Those who purchased a house had to pay costs of around £17,000 to renovate the properties.

But under fresh plans, potential residents will be able to rent homes for just €1 (86p).

Ten rental spaces are available.

Remote workers will be required to provide a reason why they would like to reside in Ollolai.

Along with the application, they’ll need to provide a personal life plan and other details.

Successful applicants must also be Italian residents to qualify for the scheme.

Francesco Columbu said in an article published by Schengen Visa Info that “We have set ourselves the goal of revitalizing the country and improving life for the residents, as well as reducing depopulation.”

The professionals are expected to “contribute” to the community, by sharing knowledge via presentations, classes or projects that relate to their fields, careers or experiences.

Anyone interested in applying should visit the Ollolai work website.

This is not the only area that attracts people.

Several countries offer grants and other incentives in order to attract people. This is usually due to the fact that their populations are dwindling.

Some schemes offer cheap housing, while other include grants for remote workers.

If you fancy starting up a business abroad, Ireland, Mauritius, and Chile all have programmes offering grants up to £40,000 to help you get your feet off the ground.

