The strike of 1,400 employees at a major UK airport will continue for another eight days and include the Coronation bank holiday.

Travel chaos could be on the way at UK airports, as 1,400 staffers from the security services go on strike for the weekend of King’s Coronation.

Heathrow Airport is likely to face at least eight additional days of industrial actions, which could cause havoc and chaos for many families.

The airport staff of the union Unite voted for a walkout on next month due to a dispute over pay.

Included in the dates are the Coronation Weekend and the Bank Holiday at the end May.

The members plan to participate in the actions on May 4, 6, 9, and 10 and again on 25-26-27.

The call to strike follows the rejection of a 10 per cent pay rise and claims some staff earn as little as £24k.

This strike is the second in a series of eight. The first was held during Easter.

The upcoming strike is still unclear. Previous strikes involved British Airways guards in Terminal Five as well those who checked cargo at the airport.

Heathrow, however, has pledged to “not disrupt the flow” during this historic weekend.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “We kept Heathrow running smoothly during the first 10 days of Unite’s failed industrial action, and passengers can have confidence that we will do so again this time.

We will not allow Unite to disrupt visitor flow in the UK at a time of such importance for the nation.

Unite, instead of trying to grab headlines should pay attention to their members. Heathrow’s majority does not wish to go on strike, but rather accept the deal that is being offered.

“Each day that Unite refuses to allow members to vote on the 10% pay increase and a £1,150 lump sum payment is a day that costs colleagues money they deserve now.”

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, previously said: “Workers can’t be expected to accept real-term pay cuts as shareholders and bosses get richer and richer.

The strike must be avoided by putting more real money on the table for a pay raise that is fair.

Heathrow sent out 1,000 extra colleagues during the Easter walkout to make sure that travellers were not affected.

It is still unknown what their contingency plan will be for this upcoming disruption.