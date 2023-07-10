The strangest travel pillow ever has been on the market. This one holds even your cell phone.

If your travel pillow doesn’t support both your neck AND your smartphone at the same, it is now obsolete.

Sometime it can seem impossible to sleep during an airplane flight. This is especially true in the economy cabins.

2 It may seem ridiculous, but this travel pillow is perfect for keeping neck pain at bay. Amazon

When you are looking for a way to improve your life, Spice of Life Mobile Pillow Although it looks strange, this device promises neck pain relief while you watch TV.

A phone holder is attached at one end of the travel pillow, which has a shape similar to a snake.

The noddle is made of micro-beads and can therefore be adjusted to almost any position.

Hand-washing the outside cover will keep it squeaky and clean.

The four colour options are black, gray, and white. Pink Red.

While the travel pillow cost £73 earlier this year, the cost has been slashed to £46 on Amazon.

Amazon users have given this product a 3.7/5 out of 18 ratings.

A very satisfied buyer said: “I bought this mobile soft pillow at random. It’s essentially a long gooseneck surrounded by a stuffed pillow.

“And it’s made a huge difference. It allows me to go hands-free in bed, the couch, or outside.

“It’s really comfortable, bends well, and I love that the cover comes off and is machine washable.”

Another person said: “I have been searching for a device or pillow to hold my smartphone while I am in bed watching TV or sleeping. It’s the best thing ever!

Another added, “I love this product.” Very versatile and helpful. The best thing I ever bought!”

For those holidaymakers who can’t afford to spend £46 on a travel pillow, there are plenty of cheaper ways to get comfortable on a flight.

This year has seen a rise in the number of ‘one-person businesses. The word “Man” is a term that describes a person who has a certain ability. shared his strange travel pillow hack on TikTok.

We’re not certain he means it, but his hack costs him only 70p per pop.

The man used the crisp packet to sleep on his flight.

Meanwhile, a woman revealed how she stuffs her travel pillow with items like clothes.

Not only can she fit more into her hand luggage for free, but she can also snooze on her flight – it’s a win, win!

