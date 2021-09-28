The Strange Kind Of Plastic Surgery Both Jada Pinkett Smith And Willow Smith Considered

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow Smith, have proved on multiple occasions they have a very close relationship, divulging things many daughters may not feel so comfortable chatting to their moms about. The two did it again during a September episode of “Red Table Talk,” discussing Brazilian butt lifts alongside Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as both Jada and Willow admitted there was a time they were considering it.

Jada recalled telling her daughter to hit the gym a little harder rather than go under the knife after Willow recalled she “considered getting the tiniest little bit,” but “just got into the gym and got it anyway.” Jada admitted Willow did such a good job working on her booty the natural way that people thought she’d had surgery to plump her derrière.

Jada’s mom then touched on the “pressure” many women feel “to look a certain way,” adding, “It’s all about youth, so for somebody like me, the struggle has been extremely real.” Banfield-Norris confessed she’d had Botox, but called the desire to keep getting procedures almost “addictive.”

Prior to her booty confession, Jada stayed more tight-lipped on if she’d had anything done to her face to keep that youthful glow. She told Today in 2018, “My mother keeps such a youthful spirit. She’s young at heart. She takes really good care of herself. We both do. Eating well, exercising, drinking water. We’re both really on it.”