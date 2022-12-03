The Story of J. Ralph’s Song For The Voice of Dust And Ash

This is a story about “The Voice of Dust and Ash” J. Ralph was the first to appear in this issue. “The Race Begins” issue of ’s awards magazine.

For more than 20 years, J. Ralph has been making music as a wide-ranging composer, producer And recording artist, but he’s also carved out a specific identity in film: He’s a documentary composer and songwriter. He’s written scores and songs for a string of nonfiction films ranging from the Oscar-winning “Man on Wire” and “The Cove” By “Hell and Back Again,” “Finding Vivian Maier,” “Virunga” and three for which he’s been Oscar nominated for his songs: “Chasing Ice” In 2012 “Racing Extinction” 2015. “Jim: The James Foley Story” 2016 In 2016, he was the first to be nominated for two documentaries. His three nominations beat out Diane Warren’s two.

“Documentaries are where I’ve focused almost my entire career, whether it’s about climate or animal rights or journalism or autism or war,” He stated. “I’m always continuing to meditate on these powerful questions we have as a society and continuing to help amplify people whoare taking risks.”

This year, he’s written the song “Dust & Ash” The film “The Voice of Dust and Ash”, which at first may feel as if it’s a change of pace for Ralph: It’s a documentary about Iranian recording artist Mohammad Reza Shajarian, a powerful singer of Persian classical music who died in 2020 at the age of 80. Music can also be used in Iran to express political opinions. Shajarian, who had criticized the government’s 2009 policies, was barred from performing publicly. Not only was he a powerful singer but also a vocal advocate for justice and the protection of human rights.

He had not heard of Shajarian before Fuscia Sumner approached him about the film. “It’s crazy to think of somebody who is that profound of an artist, and you have no idea about them,” He stated.

“He’s a monumental artist in his own right, and it was inspiring to, to be exposed to his mastery of voice poetry. And also, I just was blown away by his humility and tireless efforts to help his community in the world, to be able to express their freedoms.”

Title “Dust & Ash” This quote is from Shajarian who replied to Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad calling antigovernment protesters. “dust and ash” By saying: “Then I am the voice of dust and ash.” “Writing this song was about celebrating the empowerment that he stood for,” Ralph stated. “I was just trying to find something that distilled his story, and it wasn’t until very late that we unlocked how interesting it could be if we took the put-down, which he inverted as an empowering statement: ‘I am the dust, I am the ash.’”

Ralph finds it interesting that Shajarian calls himself one of Iran’s ancient voices in the movie. “I’ve always been been enamored with ancient voices and foreign voices where you could take away all of the power and majesty from the singer without even understanding the lyrics,” He stated. Shajarian had been alive when he began to work on the song. He dreamed about collaborating, but the singer was too sick.

Still, he found a family connection with Shajarian: After Ralph and Norah Jones perform most of the song, the singer’s daughter, Mojgan Shajarian, delivers the song’s powerful outro. “Originally she was going to play an instrument on the song, which I thought was super-cool,” He said. “And then I said, ‘Could you try singing? Can I hear what that would sound like?’

“And as soon as she opened up and sang, I was like, ‘Close up the instruments, this is what is it. This is from another world.’ It was almost like she was channeling her dad, but doing it in her own voice.” Her presence as a vocalist also made a strong statement because under Iran’s current regime, women are forbidden from singing solo.

“We wanted to celebrate her incredible voice,” Ralph stated, “but also meditate on bravery and equality, ultimately handing the song off to his daughter to punctuate the entire piece with the strong female solo that is forbidden in Iran.”

The song’s placement in the film changed over time: It was originally going to be at the beginning of the film and then over the end credits, before it ultimately evolved into what Ralph calls “a beautiful coda,” An animated sequence where the lyrics are displayed onscreen. “The lyrics have this vibrational energy,” He stated. “Words have power and words are alive, you know?”

You can find the video here.

You can read more in the Race Begins Issue here.