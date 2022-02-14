The Stars’ Valentine’s Day Forecast

This week, one of two major planetary conjunctions will finally separate. While Venus and Mars are still flying side-by-side, Pluto and Mercury are moving away from each other. These planets rule subconscious transformation and intellect, respectively.

Thus, when they separate, communication can grow ineffective. We might notice tension where there wasn’t any before, or we could be more prone to missteps and errors.

Still, there’s plenty of romance to be found this Valentine’s Day week. (After all, fiery, passionate Mars is influencing lovesick Venus.) For even clearer insight, check out your detailed Valentine’s Day forecast before reading your horoscope for the rest of this week.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You’ve allowed your past to creep into the driver’s seat this week, Aries. Our past selves don’t get to enjoy the benefit of hindsight. We’re denying ourselves critical context when we let them control how we navigate our present lives.

Though you might not always admit to them, you know your faults better than anyone else. Take some time this week to reflect on your past. How is it affecting the decisions you make today? How have your fears and hurts been affecting your love and work-life?

Tapping into your intuition won’t be easy, but you’ll have to in order to get over this hump.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

It can be difficult for you to leave your comfort zone once you’ve hunkered down. Namely, you grow used to a particular dynamic in your relationships. Once that dynamic shifts, you batten down the hatches and prepare for disaster.

But these shifts can indicate progress, which is ultimately a good thing—albeit a little uncomfy. Try not to let shifting ground alter your entire perception of reality. Just because things are different doesn’t mean they’re worse.

Who knows? You might like this new comfort zone even more.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You might think that your overplanning is helping, but it’s actually doing the opposite. Despite how in control you feel, this security is an illusion. In reality, you’re slowly alienating yourself from what once gave you pleasure: romance, creativity, and a general zest for life.

Sometimes it’s best to lean into chaos and unpredictability. Try loosening the reins on one thing in your life this week. You don’t have to upend your whole life. Instead, start small. Take one relatively minuscule situation, event, or chore, and allow the unknown to happen.

You might be surprised how benevolent the universe is toward you.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Tension with a coworker or loved one has come to a head this week. Regardless of how passive the aggression might be, it is certainly present. The midweek full moon will shine a light on the situation. But be careful, Cancer: you might not like what you see.

Just because you feel emotionally disaffected doesn’t mean you’re in the right. Our feelings are fantastic coddlers, which convince us that it’s always the other party’s fault. But you know that can’t always be the case, right?

Approach conflict this week with an open mind and heart. You’ll both need it.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Recently, it’s seemed like you’re riding along in the back seat of life instead of driving upfront. As a result, you’ve been feeling uncomfortable, displaced, and a little lost. The stars offer some much-needed insight and clarity this week.

Indeed, it’s been a struggle, but you’re nearing the end of it. These starry insights will reveal how you might satisfy your ego and someone else’s. It’s easier than you might think. In fact, all it takes is a change in perspective.

Have things really been that bad lately? Or is your ego leaning into the drama again?

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Overthinking is undoubtedly one of your biggest downfalls, and this week, it’s even worse. Believe it or not, Virgo, you don’t have to view everything under a microscope. Sometimes, the fact that you’re enjoying yourself is all you need to know.

Thanks to your ruling planet, Mercury, moving into the 5th House of Pleasure, you’ll have ample opportunities to do just that: enjoy yourself. Try your best to ignore the voice in your head telling you that “productive” is the only way to be.

If you insist on learning a lesson, then you’ll be pleased to know there are plenty to be found in spontaneity.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You’ve been denying your inner emotional self in more ways than one, Libra. Not only have you been holding your tongue to keep the peace. But you’ve also been finding new ways to avoid the problem—namely by lashing out and pushing boundaries.

The “action” you seek within your relationships won’t be found outside them. In other words, hanging out in someone else’s green grass isn’t going to change the color of yours. If you want something to change, you’re going to have to stay in the muck until it does.

It isn’t always easy, but the effort is always worth it.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You’ve maintained your blasé, brooding persona for so long that the idea of vulnerability has become downright frightening. Revealing your inner emotions puts you at risk of getting hurt, and that’s not a chance you’ve been willing to take. Consequently, your mental health has suffered.

This mindset has placed you in a self-perpetuating cycle of loneliness, bitterness, and alienation. Dropping your bad boy act might be tough. But isn’t existing like this even tougher? The stars are aligned to create great transformations in your life this week.

However, you have to let them first—no ifs, ands, or buts.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

This week might start with one of the most romantic holidays of the year, but your eye is on a different prize. A recent revelation or idea has lit a fire under you, propelling you forward into your next great endeavor. Ride this wave of creative energy while it’s here.

As tempting as it may be, avoid second-guessing yourself. Your intuition has led you down the right path many times, so why doubt that it can do it again? Trusting yourself this week will pay off in terms of your life’s purpose and overall security.

You have exciting things on the horizon, Sag. Don’t slow down now.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Perception is a funny thing. If we’re not careful, we can start living in different realities with even our closest loved ones. When this occurs, we rarely talk to each other. Most often, we’re talking at each other, absorbing very little, and becoming tremendously offended.

As uncomfortable as conflict is, you do enjoy solving problems. So, if you have to think of the tension in your life as a puzzle you need to solve, then so be it. Practicing empathy should be a major part of your to-do list this week.

You might find the challenges you’re facing are more manageable than you first thought.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

The stars lined up in your favor for Valentine’s Day this year, and you can look forward to similar energy throughout the rest of the week. Your sign and ruling planet, Uranus, are chock full of harmonious, positive relationships to the Sun, Moon, and other heavenly bodies.

Granted, this auspicious energy might entail some hard work. The stars suggest now might be a good time to dive into the community. Donate your time, energy, or resources to a cause or group of people that are important to you.

You’ll be grateful for the opportunity to help others feel as great as you do this week.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms three sextiles with various planets and dwarf planets. Sextiles are usually positive, but they’re often stagnant. Your work life, mental health, and relationships all seem to be doing fairly well—not excellent, not terrible.

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying these stationary periods. But be careful not to convince yourself life is always this way, or else you’re liable to get shell-shocked at the first sign of conflict. Take advantage of these easygoing times by planning for the future.

It’s a lot easier to prioritize, plan, and proceed when outside stressors do not bog you down.

