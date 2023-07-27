The star of They Cloned Tyrone was a vintage 1976 vehicle

They Cloned Tyrone may feature several big-name actors but Fontaine’s classic car ended up stealing the show.

Films and automobiles have shared a history that dates back to early feature films. A number of cars gained fame for their screen appearances. Netflix’s latest movie, They Cloned Tyrone features a stellar cast, including Star Wars veterans John Boyega and Jamie Foxx, but the vehicle that they drive is arguably its most memorable feature.

What kind of car appears in They Cloned Tyrone

Fontaine’s car in They Cloned Tyrone is a 1976 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The Pontiac Grand Prix was first launched in 1962 as a performance-orientated grand tourer. The film version belongs to the Fourth Generation, which was produced between 1973-1977.

It is no surprise that 228,091 cars were produced, making this one of Grand Prix’s most popular editions. This 1976 model was available with a variety of engine options. These ranged from the 5.7L V8 which produced 160bhp, to the top-ofthe-line 7.5L v8 producing 200bhp.

Fontaine’s pale green Grand Prix is recognizable as a ’76 model thanks to its grille, which features thinner slats than other models that start above the bumper and cascade down the front of the car to mirror a waterfall which inspired the design.

Today, how much would it cost to buy one?

Classic.com claims that according to the Price Average A 1976 Pontiac Grand Prix will cost just over $24,000 in July 2023.

It is over five times more expensive than a vehicle of standard Fourth Generation, as it would have originally cost $4583 at launch.

Naturally, a Grand Prix’s price will vary depending on its condition and mileage.

For example, two ’76 Grand Prix cars recently sold at auction for $42,000 and $35,000 respectively while another recent sale saw the car in question valued at just $7,200.

What became of the Pontiac Grand Prix?

Pontiac Grand Prix was available in many forms until 2008, when it finally ended its Eighth Generation.

After its early days as a low-riding coupe, perfect for donk modifications, the Grand Prix grew into a rather bland sedan that seemingly attempted to be America’s answer to BMW.

The Grand Prix model was dropped from the line-up and replaced by the G8 until General Motors discontinued the Pontiac name in 2010.

Now you can watch They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix. Netflix After releasing Friday, 21 July 2023.