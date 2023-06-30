The staff that were not honest with delays during the July 4 chaos was criticized by a traveler who had been separated from his medical supplies.

A TOURIST who claims to have been separated from her important medical items in the luggage she was carrying during chaos on July 4, has called out “rude staffers” who, according to her, were not honest with flight delays.

Margo Osbourne—a 53-year-old mom, wife, and former home stager based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana—has insisted that she will never fly United Airlines again after a troubling experience.

Margo has been affected like hundreds of thousands of Americans this week by the delays and cancellations that have occurred in advance of the Fourth of Independence travel weekend.

The numbers fell to 6300 delays and 670 cancellations on Thursday.

Although operations have improved throughout the week the Transportation Security Administration has projected that the Friday after the Pandemic will be one of the busiest days for air travel.

Flyer’s Fury

Margo was the first person to tweet about her frustration with long airport lines, stating: “Will NEVER fly @united Again!” Newark airport is a mess after numerous flights were cancelled.

No one is permitted to take back a bag that has been checked, not even if you have packed medical gear inside,” said the woman. Written by.

“Customer service was worst I’ve seen. Here’s just one of many lines of people needing help.”

In a subsequent tweet, she explained: “Updated-told that my bag can only be picked up at the final destination Nola. I drove straight from Newark to Charlotte in order to get a flight back to BTR.

No bags with lymphedema products. It’s a good lesson to never double-check items. The biggest lesson is to never trust @united.

Margo’s stressful incident occurred on Sunday when she was trying to get a flight from Newark Airport, New Jersey to Baton Rouge.

Margo says that her flight at 8pm, which was always delayed, she arrived extra early.

At 11pm her flight and that of her husband Jason Osbourne was cancelled. They decided to go to the luggage claim and get their luggage after hearing that.

Margo claimed that getting the bags back was “not easy”.

The U.S. Sun reported that she said: “So, we went down and there was just pandemonium. There are so many different lines, and it’s hard to know where to go for what.

People are standing at random in the line. Finally, we found a person who seemed to be the boss. He said basically, “The rudest guy you’ve ever heard says: ‘You’ll only receive your luggage at your destination’.”

Margo was shocked by the information she received, particularly because medical supplies were in her suitcase for an illness.

She called out the “rude worker” who, she said was rude to her. Other travelers were taking pictures of his credentials.

Margo told the worker he would tell his wife not to pack “those things”. [medical equipment]She said.

Margo’s medical supplies were for lymphedema. This is a condition that causes tissue swelling.

FORCED TO DRIVER

The last vehicle available at AVIS was chosen by the woman to drive 18 hours to reach her destination.

Margo’s husband and she drove from Charlotte to Baton Rouge to try and get their bags, but they weren’t there.

Margo recalls her husband’s words to staff members when they called the airline helpline. He said that honesty would have improved their experience.

He thought that the issue was they were not being truthful. Margo answered, “Every single minute.” There was a brand new reason. They say first weather, next mechanical and then FAA. They say “don’t have sufficient crew” then.

Margo believes that United Airlines lacks “policies, customer service and communication”

She said, “It’s lacking in all ways possible.”

Margo and her husband spent an hour-and-ahalf trying to find United representatives in the airport.

The whole experience forced her husband to cancel Monday’s work.

The couple also said that they had spent an additional $1,500 after the cancellation of the flight and everything else.

Margo stated that although they were not given vouchers, they did notice other people receiving vouchers.

Have a better game plan

She said: “My advice to United Airlines moving forward would be to put in place a more effective game plan, and better policies so as to prevent the chaos we have just experienced.

The first thing to do is figure out the game plan, otherwise you’ll have a lot of cancellations.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to The U.S. Sun’s request for comment.

The airline said on Wednesday that it was “all-hands-on-deck” after a multi-day schedule meltdown.

United announced that they are beginning to improve their operations and will be prepared for the holiday rush.

Margo worries that Margo’s hubby will be late for the 4th of July due to air travel issues.

The woman said that her husband has traveled a lot and never had any problems with the airline before.

Her and her husband arrived in their destination the following Monday, a day after their original flight. They received their luggage via delivery on Tuesday at 10pm.

