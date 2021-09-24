The Squid Game Netflix New Tv Show Based on a Real Game?

So when Netflix’s new horror series Squid Game began trending in the U.S. and all over the world, people were dying to know if it is a real game or not.

Whenever a popular movie or TV show comes out, there’s no shortage of people who are dying to know whether or not said entertainment property is based on a real phenomenon.

Is “Squid Game” a real game?

Yes and no. The name of the movie is based on a popular South Korean playground game from the 1970s, however, it bears little resemblance to the grotesque premise of the series. If you aren’t familiar with the show, the rules of the “Squid Game” are simple: Players are asked to engage in a series of childhood-style games. A huge cash prize is awarded to the winner.

A sadistic organization has rounded up a bunch of gamblers, hustlers, and addicts, including the protagonist of the story, Seong Gi-hun, who used to play those games as a child but grew up to be a degenerate gambler who doesn’t spend any time with his daughter. He is recruited to the game on his daughter’s birthday.

Seong’s recruitment and his decision to join the Squid Game hit on the main topic: that people who are desperate for money will likely do whatever it takes to get rich. Competitors are given numbered tracksuits and must participate in the first festivity, Red Light, Green Light.

The ones who lose the game are immediately shot by snipers with rifles, and more than half of the room is killed. After the competition is over, they are taken to the main gathering area and given the opportunity to stop playing. To do this, however, they must agree to vote. They realize just how much money they are putting at risk. It’s 45.6 billion won, or more than $34million.