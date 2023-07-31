The sky will be lit up by two supermoons in August. A rare blue-moon is also on display, a spectacle not seen for the next 14 years.

In August, two supermoons will appear in the sky. One of them is a rare and beautiful blue moon. It’s a sight that hasn’t been seen in 14 years.

When the full moon and the closest part of the moon are both at the same time, it is called a supermoon.

1 The UK will see two supermoons in August Credit: Alamy

Brits can see their first one, Sturgeon on August at 7.31pm, which is just 222.159 miles from them.

Second supermoon will occur on August 31, and it is even closer. At 2.35am, the moon will be only 222.04 miles away.

It is the rare Blue Moon, as it’s also the second full-moon in a single month.

In 2018, two supermoons appeared at the same time. Scientists predict that this will only happen once more in 2037.

Fred “Mr Eclipse”, a retired Nasa scientist, said that warm summer nights were the best time to see the full moon rising in the east sky just minutes before sunset.

The Royal Observatory in Greenwich said: “So long as there’s not too much cloud, the full moon will be an unmistakable white orb in the sky.

“This is a good opportunity to use a small telescope or a pair of binoculars to see the moon’s detailed surface, or even try taking a few interesting moon photos.

You can still see the Moon with your own eyes.

The moon will seem enormous when it rises or sets just before sunrise.

The observatory also added that supermoons were 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to normal moons.

What you should know about supermoons this year and the blue moons.