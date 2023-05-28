The ‘Silos Baking Competition’ Judges — Meet the Stars

Source: Magnolia Network Who are the ‘Silos Baking Competition’ judges? Here is what we know about the main host and the guest judges of Season 1 of the series.

The first season of Silos Baking Competition begins airing on May 28, 2023 on the Magnolia Network. It’s an exciting cooking show that features 25 home cooks and a cash prize.

Not only are the contestants talented, but the competition features several incredible judges who have to make the tough choices. Let’s get to know the judges and where we may recognize them from.

Joanna Gaines — Lead Host

Joanna Gaines rose to fame on Fixer Upper, a TV show where she and her husband Chip Gaines worked together to renovate homes. The show was extremely successful and ran for five seasons.

Now, she is stepping away from renovation and leaning into the culinary field. Joanna even has a show on Food Network called In The Kitchen with Joanna Gaines. She is also the co-founder of the Magnolia Network, where you can watch Silos Baking Competition.

Andrew Zimmern — Guest Judge

Speaking of cooking shows, Andrew Zimmern is one of the guest judges of the series. He is mostly known for starring in Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern. With almost six years of food show experiences, he was a perfect pick for this competition.

Zoë François — Guest Judge

This isn’t the first Magnolia Network show that Zoë has been a part of. She is the host of her own baking series on the channel, called

Zoë Bakes. The show released its third season back in November 2022. With a background in sweets and deserts, Zoë adds a great perspective to the judges panel.

According to her website, she actually has a connection with Andrew. “I have been teaching since my days in the kitchen with Andrew Zimmern. He recognized my ability to explain complicated concepts to people with very little experience,” she shares.

Casey Corn — Guest Judge

Guest judging on three episodes of this season is none other than chef Casey Corn. Like Zoë, she stars in a Magnolia Network series. Hers is called Recipe Lost and Found.

If you are looking for photos of delicious foods, Casey’s Instagram is a great place to start. The professional chef constantly shares photos of her creations on social media.

Abner Ramirez — Guest Judge

Abner Ramirez currently co-hosts In The Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, with his wife Amanda Ramirez. The cooking series shows off the married couple’s skills, as well as how they prepare meals with their three young children.

When he’s not working in the kitchen, Abner performs music with his wife under their stage name Johnnyswim. As of May of 2023, the duo has released four albums together.

Chip Gaines — Appearances

Last, but certainly not least, is Joanna’s husband Chip. While he is not an official judge for this season, he will be making recurring appearances on the show. He is also the co-founder of Magnolia.