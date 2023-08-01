The shameless trick my partner uses to get us more room in the plane gives us an extra seat on every flight

The couple plotted an amusing scheme to prevent anyone else from sitting next to them on a plane.

TikTok video shows woman holding back laughter while panning the camera at her partner, who pretends to hold a child covered with a blanket.

2 TikToker revealed a brilliant trick that will make your fellow passengers sit away from you. Tiktok: Olivia Lynne93

2 She bundled up a blanket with her partner and pretended that he was holding a baby to get people to leave them alone Tiktok: Olivia Lynne93

User Olivia@olivialynne93( captioned this post: “The thing he will do to keep the seat in the middle open on an aircraft.”

Social media users took to the hack, claiming that the guy was a genius.

A person once said, “Good Trick!”

One person wrote, “I would even play a baby crying on my mobile.”

Smile and make a gesture to strangers as they approach you. Another person said, “Guarantee they will keep walking.”

A user commented that some people actually look for couples to fly with because the seats are better.

The couple wrote, “I like to profile couples that sit in the aisle or window. I choose the middle seat when I am offered either an aisle or window.”

Several users condemned the traveler who took up the passenger’s seat. They said that nobody could prevent them from giving up seats they had paid for.

A disgruntled internet user declared: “I am going to start sitting at the center on purpose, just to spite people who try so hard.”

Southwest Airlines has an open seating policy, which means that people are free to sit wherever they like.

A pilot revealed that the best seat to book is if you are afraid of turbulence.

Garrett is a 29-year-old pilot who has had his license since he turned 18 years old.

He shares his secrets about the American Airlines job via TikTok.

Recent advice from the author was given to travellers who were afraid of turbulence.

It is important to sit in a particular place, says he, so that you don’t feel as much.

“If you sit near the route of the wings, the majority of turbulence is absorbed by the wings. Therefore you feel less bumps on the whole flight.”

Madeleine Doyle agreed. She was a flight attendant of 20 years.

She saidThrillistThe plane’s wings are the part that is most stable.

It’s bumpier at the rear of the plane.

“If you think you’re going to be sensitive to that, sit over the wings.”