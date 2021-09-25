The sexy Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk ring girls hotting up heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk aren’t the only two who will be capturing the attention of boxing fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

While Jennifer McSween (and Laura Stanford) may not be household names, they are just as important when it is time to put on a heavyweight bout like this.

The pair will serve as ring girls for the 60,000 spectators in north London and millions worldwide.

McSween is a regular fight fighter and was a key role in the return of ring girls to Josh Warrington vs Manuel Lara earlier in the month.







Speaking exclusively to Central Recorder Sport, the brunette beauty reflects on the incredible atmosphere for Warrington vs Lara and looks ahead with excitement to Joshua’s bout this weekend.

“It feels so good to be back at the boxing,” begins McSween. “My first fight back was the Warrington vs Lara fight in Leeds, obviously the way it ended was a bit of a disappointment but the night was still amazing the build up and the atmosphere in the stadium was unreal!







“Even speaking to some of the fans after the fight they all made comments about how amazing it felt to be back at the boxing and how much they enjoyed it!

“It’s funny because before Covid boxing always had the best atmosphere but now since everything that has gone on in the past year it’s gone next level it feels that bit more exciting.













McSween cannot wait to see Joshua vs Usyk, and while it is difficult to name a winner, it is clear who she wants the belt to be claimed.

“I am buzzing for the Joshua vs Usyk fight this week it is going to be insane,” She goes on.

“The Anthony Joshua fights always have the best atmosphere in my opinion, so with this being against Usyk, it’s going to be amazing.







“I can’t even predict who I think will win this one obviously I want Joshua to win but it’s going to be tough fight and I am expecting a knockout from either of the boxers but like I said, I don’t know who I think will win this one… I am nervous/ excited at the same time for the outcome!”

McSween will be joined in the ring by Stanford, who has over 24,000 Instagram followers.

She also looks forward to the fight due to the great atmosphere and absence of ring ladies at boxing since before the pandemic.

“I think obviously it’s good to be back for an AJ fight because they’re always one of the biggest sporting events with a great atmosphere and build up to it etc,” Stanford confirmed this.







“It’s something I have missed during the Covid months.”

Sara Beverley Jones, owner & managing director of SBJ Management, organises the participation of ring girls at such high profile events and is finding it difficult to predict a winner.

Also speaking exclusively to Central Recorder Sport, she said: “This is such a hard fight to call, but definitely one of the fights of the last few years I’m excited about.







“I’ve seen AJ build his legacy, be such a great figure in heavyweight boxing. I’ve also seen Usyk win WBSS against Gassiev in the finals.

“Usyk carries an energy, a self belief about himself that is undoubtedly. He says he will do anything, and I believe him. Such an optimist.

“I think it will be a great night of skilful boxing, Usyk using the jab and trying to avoid any heavy shots. If AJ does land one it could end it but if it goes to points Usyk can take the win.”