The series’ perfect ending was due to a typo in The Witcher cast

If we have to toss a coin to our Witcher every time we want the popular series to return, then we’ll happily dig hands into our pockets for years to come. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher’s episodic adaptation has been delighting fantasy fans since 2019, while it also has to be said that the franchise already boasted a rich history on screens thanks to both Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of source material novels and also video games.

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 premiered in Netflix on June 20, 2023. With audiences eagerly awaiting episode 6, there are many topics that have been discussed. But the main topic of discussion is central casting.

Most viewers consider the fact that Liam Hemsworth replaced Henry Cavill in season 3 as an “elephant”; however, some have not seen it this way. Henry will play Geralt in part 2. Season 4 will introduce the Australian Hunger Games actress.

Some of the fandom recently raised their eyebrows in collective curiosity, however, upon seeing an article for The Economic Times which wrote “The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 will be actor Henry Cavill’s last season as The Witcher Geralt. He will be replaced by actor Liam Neeson in future seasons.”

Neeson!? The 71-year-old Irish actor who has starred in the likes of Schindler’s List and Taken? “Surely not?” you may have asked. Well, you’re right, he’s not been cast as Geralt, and it was a casting typo that was supposed to read Hemsworth and not Neeson. We all make mistakes, but this one actually got us thinking… damn, there could really be something there.

Now, we’re not talking about an immediate replacement of Liam Hemsworth, of course not. This would be very jarring and this actor shows great promise for the role. What we’re talking about is the show’s endgame. The series has always been known to be willing to stray from its source material. It would therefore be interesting to see Netflix create a legacy for itself by ending the show with a season that chronicles a much older Geralt who leans more towards drama rather than fantasy.

There’s no contesting the fact that Neeson is a tremendous actor, and he reinvented himself in the mid-to-late 2000s by becoming an unlikely action star, beginning with Taken and leading to roles in movies like Unknown, The Grey, Run All Night, and A Walk Among The Tombstones.

To pull this off, you would need to have a very good actor. One of the best things about Neeson is his range, and he’d really be able to convey a life lived as a monster hunter if given the opportunity.

While he’s been the action star, an older Geralt would also give the star the opportunity to try something different, subverting expectations because it’s not a project that audiences would anticipate him taking.

The question of handling it is what matters most. The Witcher has a future with Hemsworth paved ahead of us already, and we’re talking about bringing in Neeson in the show’s final days.

Ideally, it wouldn’t be an entire season with him in the part, but rather, a flashforward finale, in which the penultimate episode wraps things up with Hemsworth before allowing the very last installment to bring in a more introspective Geralt in his final years. This would be a very intimate episode in which we spent a lot of time alone with Hemsworth, reflecting on the story.

This casting may be controversial, but could prove to be a career highlight for Neeson in his later years and provide the show with yet another talking point. Again, Neeson is due to star in Retribution which is out in August 2023, and the trailers tease that he’s still as commanding a screen presence as ever.

