The Secret To EastEnders Star Rose’s Dancing Performance Is Muscle Memory Says Giovanni

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has revealed the fantastic way in which Rose Ayling-Ellis learns dance routines.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis is the first-ever deaf person to compete on Strictly Come Dancing and wowed audiences with her first performance last weekend.

Giovanni, a 26-year-old soap actress, explained to viewers how he trained her on Wednesday’s Strictly: It Takes Two.

“Well, obviously, it’s completely different; we just now focus on the muscle memory more than the music,” Janette Manrara said.

“Some people can connect movement and the lyrics of the song, but unfortunately, that is not possible.

“so it’s all about muscle memory, so in her brain, she’s still counting and still remember what she has to do, the technique, so it’s quite more difficult,” Giovanni added.

Rose then said: “It’s quite a lot, but I noticed people rely on the music to remember what’s next, but I don’t do that.”

Janette then told the pair that she was in tears watching their first dance last weekend, and Strictly fans are undoubtedly impressed with them too.

“Rose and Giovanni have the perfect partnership. He’s willing to adapt his teaching style for her. He learns sign language as well, which is lovely. Rose and Giovanni need to be finalists for me #ItTakesTwo,” one fan tweeted.

Another posted: “I thought Rose looked amazing, and her dance was great too. Giovanni is such a nice guy he’s’ perfect for Rose #ItTakesTwo.”

A third person added: “So inspirational to see Rose and her BSL interpreter on #ItTakesTwo. Well done @bbcstrictly for changing the world one dance at a time #deafawareness #DiversityandInclusion #accessibility.”

Their appearance on It Takes Two comes after Rose’s EastEnders co-star Danny Dyer praised her ‘fearless’ performance.

When Rose shared photos from her dancing debut, Danny was quick to comment and wrote: “Absolutely f***ing fearless Rose. So proud.”

Danny portrays Rose’s onscreen father Mick Carter on EastEnders, and the pair has a great relationship offscreen.

Strictly Come Dancing will continue this Saturday at 6:45 pm on BBC One.

