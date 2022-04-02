In his 2019 HBO special Home VideosJerrod Carmichael is a comedian who asks his mom if she’s ever taken cocaine or had the same sex with him. Carmichael tells her bluntly that she has never done cocaine or had a similar sex relationship. “I’ve hooked up with dudes before.”

Carmichael revealed his family secrets, while also sharing his own in his latest HBO comedy special RothanielThis is the explanation. The New York Times has a special Calls “riveting”Tonight, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, a new series called “The Founders” will debut. The show can also be streamed live on HBO Max.

Addressing the audience at the Blue Note Jazz Club, New York. RothanielCarmichael described being shot and how he discovered that his father had been unfaithful for years to his mother.

“After that was out in the open,”He says, “I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret. One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

He adds to the crowd amid applause. “I’m accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it.”

Later RothanielHe explains: “I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

Carmichael is not only debuting his new special this weekend, he’s also hosting Saturday Night Live.

He was the creator of The Carmichael Show, which aired on NBC for three seasons. His debut as a director was a buzzy one. On the Count of Three, was sold for about $2 million at Sundance last year to Annapurna Pictures, which is releasing the picture through its distribution pact with MGM’s Orion Pictures through United Artists Releasing.