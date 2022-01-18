The Secret Drew Barrymore Shared With Scream’s Courteney Cox That Was Causing Her To Have ‘A Nervous Breakdown’

Drew Barrymore and Courteney cox have been good friends for quite some time. Despite the fact that they are eleven years apart, the duo have been close friends for a long time. They were cast in 1898. In the original 1996 Scream. Drew Barrymore felt so at ease that he confided in Courteney Cox during an image shoot. ScreamShe also shared a major secret about the future with the audience at. FriendsStar: She thought she was pregnant.

Courteney Cox interviews Courteney during an episode Her talk show, which she calls her own, is called “Talk Show”. Drew Barrymore spoke about trusting her co-star when she wasn’t sure who to share her story with. According to People She stated:

The poster shoot was a memorable experience for me. [for Scream]I was experiencing a panic attack because I believed I was pregnant. I kept asking you “How do we know if you are pregnant?” This poster is supposed to be shot, but, oh my god, I just started dating someone and how do I know? You made me feel safe, as if I was the only mature and safe person in the room.

Drew Barrymore, who was just 21 at the time of the original broadcast, was still young. ScreamMaking her pregnancy-induced anxiety more relatable, Courteney Cox was a great supporter of her co-star. Courteney Cox was supportive of her costar and said that she was “the older one” “the right person to ask.”Drew Barrymore is also remembered by Drew Barrymore’s love, which she called her “iconic.”

It would turn out that Drew Barrymore’s nerves were all for nothing when the pregnancy scare wound up being a false alarm. After ScreamYou can find roles in movies like “Hit Films”. Never been kissed Ever After launched Drew Barrymore’s already successful career into the stratosphere. Will Kopelman would be her second husband. She would have two children with Drew Barrymore, but not before she won several industry awards that solidified her place as a Hollywood star.

Courteney Cox also contributed to this article Scream(2022) Stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette also appeared Drew Barrymore ShowTo chat about The most recent installment The beloved horror series. While Drew Barrymore’s character Casey Becker was Ghostface’s first victim and therefore did not appear in any of the follow-up films, that didn’t stop the Santa Clarita DietActress cheering on her friends and laughing about the shared experience of shooting the first film together ScreamMovie with Wes Craven. Drew Barrymore claimed she had been “so happy”To be part of the iconic horror film that combined thrills, chills and camp to incredible effect.