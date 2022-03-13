The Roku Channel has added 15 free channels to one region.

Although there are many options for streaming the best movies and TV shows, Roku is the preferred choice. Roku is known best for its streaming media players. However, the company has also been dominating the smart TV market in recent times. Roku TVs made up 38% of all smart TVs sold in America in 2020. Roku is not just a device producer.

The company also leaned into content production, from buying up Quibi’s leftover originals to hosting its own streaming service. Roku Channel adds new live channels every week. It also brought 15 additional users from Canada..

The Roku Channel now offers 15 live channels in Canada

Some of these new live channels will look familiar to those who don’t live in Canada. Many of these channels were added to Roku’s American Channel last month. Here’s a complete list of all free live channels launched in Canada this week.

AfroLandTV Watch hundreds of African movies and Nollywood shows, as well as TV programs from Africa and its diaspora.

Watch hundreds of African movies and Nollywood shows, as well as TV programs from Africa and its diaspora. Cops : The beat with law enforcement men and women

: The beat with law enforcement men and women Cowboy Way American lifestyle and modern cowboy entertainment.

American lifestyle and modern cowboy entertainment. Caught in Providence : Judge Frank Caprio is a strong advocate for traffic and parking violations.

: Judge Frank Caprio is a strong advocate for traffic and parking violations. FigTree TV : Films and series that uplift and inspire.

: Films and series that uplift and inspire. FilmRise Sci-Fi : See otherworldly series, such as Beyond Belief – Fact or Fiction and the supernatural favourites Being Human and Blood Ties.

: See otherworldly series, such as Beyond Belief – Fact or Fiction and the supernatural favourites Being Human and Blood Ties. Gravitas Movies : A selection of award-winning documentary films and independent films.

: A selection of award-winning documentary films and independent films. Homeful This channel features the best home design TV faces.

This channel features the best home design TV faces. Kin : The leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming for diverse women’s audiences.

: The leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming for diverse women’s audiences. MagellanTV Now : Award-winning filmmakers curate top documentaries on science and history, nature, mystery, and other topics.

: Award-winning filmmakers curate top documentaries on science and history, nature, mystery, and other topics. Real Life : The home for all things lifestyle

: The home for all things lifestyle Spark TV – Light and Love Romantic and family-friendly series and movies that inspire, uplift, and warm the soul.

Romantic and family-friendly series and movies that inspire, uplift, and warm the soul. Supermarket SweepThree teams of two compete using their knowledge of merchandise and grocery shopping skills to win cash prizes.

Roku also added Canada-focused channels to its lineup.

FilmRise Canadien : A collection containing classic series like Highway to Heaven or Black Books, all in French.

: A collection containing classic series like Highway to Heaven or Black Books, all in French. FilmRise Made in Canada: Check out the top Canadian TV shows and movies featuring national stars like Natasha Henstridge or Elliot Page.

Roku channels that are free

The best thing about The Roku Channel is that it’s entirely free. If you have a Roku Channel account, you can access it free of charge. Visit The Roku Channel using your browserRegister now to start free streaming of hundreds of movies, TV shows and other content. You can find the latest additions to On-Demand here Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Office Space, Super TroopersAnd Shrek.

There are over 200 live channels available on The Roku Channel, depending on where you are located. Back in 2020, Roku added a Live TV Channel Guide to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. If that’s not enough, check out the most popular free channels on Roku.