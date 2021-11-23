The Rock And Kevin Hart May Be Busy Actors, But Sounds Like There’s Already A Timeline For Jumanji 4

Few actors They are in high demand right now Dwayne and Kevin Hart are the other two. The Hollywood heavyweights always seem to be getting involved in new projects, whether they’re acting, producing, or, in the case of Kevin Hart, penning a kid’s book. Don’t think that means they’ve forgotten about their fan-favorite movies, however: the next installment in the rebooted JumanjiThe franchise seems to already have a production timeline.

Hiram Garcia is the producer Jumanji: Welcome into the Jungle Red NoticeRecently, ComicBook.com That’s the next JumanjiFilm ( The third film in the rebooted series It is possible that the fourth overall and third may be out sooner than anticipated. He stated:

We’ve got a big vision for [the next Jumanji] movie. So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon. We’ll be there soon. [Kasdan]Red One is being done by Jumanji for us. Jumanji will be appearing on the deck sometime after Red One is out. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third installment.

After Jumanji: The Next LevelMany fans were expecting the next film to be released in 2019. Plans for a fourth film were scrapped after the pandemic. JumanjiFilm was temporarily canceled. In the interim, the film’s stars committed to other projects. Karen Gillan released the action thriller Gunpowder MilkshakeAnd Nebula is available to be played now Kevin Hart will appear in several productions of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Man from TorontoAnd Borderlands.

Dwayne John, the ubiquitous actor, has been in two movies in 2021: Jungle CruiseAnd Red Notice ( Hiram Garcia has another collaboration ). He recently completed filming his scenes. The long-awaited Black Adam Movie Attached: The holiday adventure is a star! Red One.

With all those projects in progress, it seems insane to believe that the next project will ever be completed. JumanjiA movie is possible. Hiram Garcia made this a priority and said that he believes fans will be happy with the final product. He stated:

It’s going be great, man. It’s actually, it’s funny and smart. It’s an extremely smart approach. Jake [Kasdan]He’s been the one leading that effort, and he’s amazing.

Waiting is a good thing. Let’s just hope that fans don’t have to wait too long for the next adventure in the Jumanji saga. Fans of Dwayne can still check out Red Notice and Kevin Hart aficionados can stream FatherhoodBoth on Netflix. These are the first two Jumanji movies, Jumanji: Welcome into the Jungle Jumanji, The Next Level Available to stream on Hulu now