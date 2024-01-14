The Road Where To Watch: Streaming & Renting Options

Embark on the harrowing journey of “The Road” by streaming it on Starz. Whether you access it through the Starz Apple TV Channel, Starz Roku Premium Channel, or directly on Starz, this platform offers an immersive cinematic experience.

The Road Where To Watch: Streaming Options

For those inclined to own a digital copy, multiple platforms provide purchasing or renting options. Delve into the digital realm on:

Apple TV

Amazon Video

Google Play Movies

YouTube

Vudu

Microsoft Store

AMC on Demand

DIRECTV

How To Rent The Road Online?

Opt for flexibility by renting the movie on platforms like Vudu, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and more. Enjoy the poignant narrative of “The Road” for a limited duration.

Building a Permanent Collection:

Curate your digital library by buying “The Road.” Platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Microsoft Store offer options to own this emotionally charged film.

Synopsis:

In the desolate aftermath of a cataclysmic event, a father and his son traverse a scorched America. Against a backdrop of ash-laden winds and cold that can crack stones, they aim for the uncertain promise of a warmer south. “The Road” unfolds a haunting tale of survival and the enduring bond between parent and child.

