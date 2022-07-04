The Rise of Gru’ sets Fourth of July box office record with $125 million 4-day opening

Along with becoming the first animated film in nearly three years to post a $100 million-plus opening, Universal/Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru”The Fourth of July is continuing to be a success with an estimated $125 million opening over the next four days, which is the highest ever for any weekend around the American holiday.

The record for July 4, 2011 was broken by “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”With $115.9 millions

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a delay of two year, the Minions were able to continue their work. “Despicable Me”The franchises they were based on haven’t lost their popularity. They still appeal to both general and family audiences. The film in particular got a strong turnout from teens, who Universal reports accounted for roughly a third of the weekend’s audience. This was due to strong TikTok marketing by Universal and the subsequent #Gentleminions meme, which encouraged teens to view the film in suits or ties.

The projections for pre-weekend $70million-plus were surpassed. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”Theatres will receive back-toback $100 million plus openings “Thor: Love & Thunder”Expected to open to over $175 million next weekend. Depending on how strong July’s second half turns out, it could become the first domestic $1 billion month since December 2019. Industry estimates suggest that July will be the biggest month at the domestic box office. July is expected to open to more than $175 million depending on how strong it goes.

This high number is not just due to “Minions 2”But also from the strong holdovers at the top 5. Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick”It has earned a weekend record of $33million, which puts it in a position to surpass $575 million domestically on Tuesday and reach $1.15 billion globally.

Warner Bros.’ “Elvis”The movie is also well-received by older moviegoers with a $23.5million 4-day total. Although the music biopic, which cost $85million, is now on track to profitability with $71.8million grossing after only two weekends.

Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” is in fourth with $19.7 million, giving it a total of $335 million domestic after four weekends, while Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Black Phone”After two weekends, the Top 5 is complete with $14.4 Million and $49.6 Million.