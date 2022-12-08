The right way to enjoy your plane food is much better than the wrong.

A flight can make it difficult to butter bread.

The TikTok account @Hungryhouse states that most people are doing it wrong, and suggests a simple and easy hack.

3 Did you have to butter your bread while on flight? Credit: TikTok

3 Frosted butter can ruin your bread Credit to TikTok

On their YouTube channel, they suggested that your butter container be placed on top of hot flight food for 10-20 second.

You won’t be able to taste the butter frozen solid.

You can be sure of a perfectly smooth, soft surface on your bread.

The butter is stored on the plane chilled in dry ice blocks in the carts. This solves the problem of everyone trying to enjoy their bread and butter.

One Comment: ” I can’t believe I never thought of this earlier after all the years of ruining my bread! ”

There is another, ” That is the first hack I’ll actually use.”

The third person made a cheeky suggestion. ” I put them in your bra LMAO”

Experts in travel Blue Pillow This list explains which Tik Tok travel advice should be followed and which ones should be ignored.