The reunion documentary of the 90s iconic pop group sparks a multi-million pound bid war between streamers

THE upcoming Spice Girls documentary has sparked a bidding war among the world’s streaming giants.

I can reveal the team behind the project are focusing on huge global organisations that will have the money to buy the programme and the ability to reach the band’s international fanbase.

8 World streaming giants have been in a bidding battle over the forthcoming Spice Girls reunion documentaries All Action Credit

Though it hasn’t been filmed yet, it is guaranteed must-watch TV as the documentary will see all five members of the girl group reunited and talking together for the first time in years.

‘Competition rife’

A TV insider said: “It’s unlikely you’ll be seeing this show on the BBC or ITV as competition is rife and it would cost too much.

“The global reach is very important as they have millions of fans around the world, who will be keen to see the fab five reunited.

“They also know that their British fans will go to any lengths to ensure they see their idols.”

The team responsible for the documentary is in contact with streamers, to gauge interest and begin negotiations.

It has received a lot of positive feedback, and industry gossip suggests it’ll be big on TV.

The film is being compared with the Take That 2005 documentary For The Record or Friends: The Reunion TV TV special 2021.

Last year they revealed that it would be made by The Last Dance team, Netflix’s acclaimed series on basketball star Michael Jordan.

Letting slip, Mel B said: “The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good.

“So we’ll be doing our own version.”

Talk of new music has been sparked, but they still need to secure a documentary deal.

I reckon they’ll be fine.

Bizbit ITV has commissioned a new thriller starring Obsession’s Richard Armitage and Gangs Of London’s Jing Lusi. Six-part series Red Eye is set on an night flight from London to Beijing and promises a “gripping story and surprises throughout”. It’s due to air on ITVX in 2024.

PEPSI TOASTS TO GEORGE

THIS Morning will mark what would have been George Michael’s 60th birthday with a rare interview from former Wham! Pepsi, George Michael’s bandmate.

I can reveal that the ex-Pepsi & Shirley singer will chat with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary tomorrow from her home in St Lucia.

8 Wham! Pepsi’s bandmate George Michael will celebrate his 60th birthday with a rare This Morning interview. Credit: Getty

Pepsi – real name Helen DeMacque-Crockett – was one of the backing singers for George’s band Wham! During the Eighties.

Calum Scott is also a guest on the program, and will be performing George’s classic. George would have been 60 years old on Sunday.

A source said: “The show will have many heartwarming moments as we remember George and viewers will get to celebrate his career alongside those who knew him best.”

ITV1 will be on at 10am tomorrow.

DEAD FUNNY FOR OUTLAWS

STEPHEN Merchant seems to have a lot of evidence on his BBC One Comedy The Outlaws, series 3.

This show will return to the airwaves later this year.

8 The BBC One comedy The Outlaws, series three seems to focus on a large body of evidence Splash News

8 Stephen Merchant, a star of the show “The Community Service Group”, created an episode that followed a community service group. Splash News

8 Gamba Cole, the co-star of The Hunger Games was also spotted filming at a Bristol farmhouse Splash News

Stephen, Gamba Cole and Clare Perkins were spotted filming at a Bristol Farmyard. They looked as if they were attempting to hide a body.

If I were them I’d start by ditching the high-vis red vests.

8 Rhianne Barréto has also been spotted at the set Splash News

TRAITORS FALL UNDER

THERE’S some good news for fans of The Traitors who cannot wait for the second series.

BBC Three and iPlayer will soon be showing the Australian version of the game show, which will see contestants battle it out to win a £130,000 cash prize.

8 BBC Three will show the Australian remake of The Traitor soon on iPlayer. Credit: Supplied

A BBC source said: “The Traitors is an addictively fiendish format and I am so pleased that viewers can get their summer fix of treachery and suspicion as we head Down Under for the Australian version of the show on BBC Three and iPlayer.”

The Traitors in Oz is the third installment of the series, which was first broadcast in Britain last year, with Claudia Winkleman as host, and then in the US, with Alan Cumming, the actor, in January.

There are still applications open for the UK’s second series, which is due to be filmed this year.

Head to bbc.co.uk/contact/questions/shows-tours-and-take-part/audience Find out more.

Bizbit JAKE Quickenden, Danny Hatchard and EastEnders’ star Jaime Quienden are all set to join the cast of The Full Monty. This news comes after the Disney+ spinoff of the 1997 hit film was released. This show is set 25-years later and premiered on the streaming website last week.

NICKY ON HIS TORMENT AND ABUSE

NICKY CARLTON has revealed that she suffered heartbreaking abuse when she was a young child.

Secrets Of The Bay City Rollers is an ITV documentary that reveals the truth.

8 Nicky Campbell shares her harrowing story of being abused as a young child Credit: Submitted

The show – airing on June 29 – explores the rise of the Scottish pop stars and the dark side to their story.

As well as chatting to former band members Stuart Wood and Pat McGlynn, Nicky meets the son of late frontman Les McKeown who was abused by the band’s manager Tam Paton.

Nicky talks about his own horrifying experience in a school near Edinburgh.

In this week’s TV Mag, he says: “What did I take away from this? A lot of pain.

“It will stay with me forever. Making the film was fascinating, but I was pleased when we stopped.”