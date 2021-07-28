The Republic of Sarah – Episode 7 “Sanctuary” is Out Now! Where to Watch Online for Free?

We have witnessed a bag full of American drama television series in the last few years. Most of them delivered a blend of twists, thrill, and drama to entertain the audience. That’s what CW’s new hit series “The Republic of Sarah” brings to us. So, with some sensational scenes and a super entertaining plot, the show has garnered mixed reviews from critics. So, if you have not yet watched the trending CW series, “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1, check out how to watch it for free now.

“The Republic of Sarah” is one of the latest CW hits that landed on the network on June 14, 2021. Starring Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Nia Holloway, Hope Lauren, Landry Bender, and more, “The Republic of Sarah” is created by Jeffrey Paul King. Stella Baker has beautifully pulled the super-cool persona of the show lead, Sarah. The acting of the whole cast is commendable. While, there are still a few loopholes in the plot, which pushed back the series and it received only 5.5/10 stars on IMDb. Season 1 is streaming now. So, all the action drama fans check out the updates to know how to watch “The Republic of Sarah” online for free.

“The Republic of Sarah” Episode List

“The Republic of Sarah” Season 1 will be a power-packed bomb on the audience with 13 episodes. The first seven episodes are already streaming and there are six more to drop in the upcoming months. Here is the complete episode list with the official synopsis and release date of the upcoming episodes of “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1 –

Episode 1 – “Pilot”

The bucolic tranquility of New Hampshire is turned on its end with the discovery of a gigantic vein of coltan (A previous mineral used in the tech industry). Episode 1 is out on June 14, 2021, and it has got 7.3 ratings from the viewers.

Episode 2 – “Power”

With the shutdown of Greylock’s power, Sarah, the AP History teacher, gets her hands on her first challenge. Bella pushes the limits with her father when it turns out to spend time with Sarah and Tyler. The second episode dropped on 21 June 2021 and garnered 7.9 stars on IMDb.

Episode 3 – “The Lines Between Us”

Sarah joins hands with Tyler, Maya, and Bella on the quest to solve the problem, when New Hampshire’s governor shuts down Greylock’s borders. The audience witnesses a shocking secret Danny has been keeping from everyone. The third chapter of season 1 premiered on June 28, 2021.

Episode 4 – “In Us We Trust”

This is one of the most thrilling episodes of season 1 till now. It got 8.2 ratings on IMDb with its premiere on July 5, 2021. Episode 4 follows the hassle of Sarah creating her own currency.

Episode 5 – “The Criminals it Deserves”

The fifth episode carries the suspense and thrill set by Episode 4. It received 8.4 stars on IMDb and landed on the OTT on July 12, 2021. It reveals the struggles of Sarah while drafting an executive order to safeguard the Greylock’s residents from Lydon’s attack.

Episode 6 – “A Show of Hands”

With a rating of 8, Episode 6 is currently the fan favorite. It arrived on the OTT on July 19, 2021, and instantly grabbed the eyeballs of the fans. Episode 6 focuses on Sarah’s journey to create a representative government after a damaging article ignites her. With the elections running at a high pace, Danny, AJ, Corinne, and Maya occupy four seats.

Episode 7 – “Sanctuary”

This is the latest episode of “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1 which dropped on 26 July 2021 and grabbed an insane rating of 8.9 stars. With some new people demanding to immigrate, Greylock’s government must frame their immigration policy. It is when someone how Sarah and Danny’s past steps back into their life and they get shocked. It’s definitely hinting towards something more suspenseful coming in the upcoming episodes.

Episode 8 – “The Perfect Conditions for Disaster”

The upcoming episode of “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1 is set for release on August 2, 2021.

Episode 9 – “Sons and Daughters”



The Republic of Sarah Episode 9 named “Sons and Daughters” has August 9, 2021, as its Release Date.

Episode 10 – “From Simple Sources”

The Republic of Sarah Episode 10 named “From Simple Sources” has August 16, 2021, as its Release Date.

Episode 11 – “Pledge Allegiance”

The Republic of Sarah Episode 11 named “Pledge Allegiance” has August 13, 2021, as its Release Date.

Episode 12 – “Imposters”

The Republic of Sarah Episode 12 named “Imposters” has August 20, 2021, as its Release Date.

Episode 13 – “The Last Rabbit”



The Republic of Sarah Episode 13 named “The Last Rabbit” has August 27, 2021, as its Release Date.

The official premiere date or synopsis is not yet revealed for the upcoming episodes. But as per the schedules, we hope the makers will go with the release every Monday for the last six episodes of Season 1. Stay tuned as we will update you with the official synopsis of the remaining episodes really soon.

“The Republic of Sarah” Watch Full Episodes Online

All the episodes of “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1 are officially available on the popular streaming platform, VOOT. So, if you have a subscription to VOOT, what are you waiting for? Jump into your account and tune in to the world of Sarah. But, if you don’t have a subscription to VOOT, here is how you can watch “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1 for free.

How To Watch “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1 Online For Free?

For the viewers, who don’t wanna get a paid membership to watch “The Republic of Sarah” Season 1, the streaming platform, “VOOT” offers an exclusive free trial option. Follow these steps to access the free trial account on VOOT –

Visit the official website of VOOT or use its mobile application.

Register as a new user.

Choose your subscription plan.

Enter payment details.

Once you have set up your account, your 14 day trial period will start. Make sure to cancel your subscription before the expiry of the 14-day period or else you will be charged. After the completion of the trial period, you can also select an Rs. 99 per month plan to access unlimited movies and shows.

Make sure to stay tuned to more exciting news and updates on the latest shows and films.