The Reporter Allegedly chased out by Trump Supporters

Donald Trump’s fans turned against a reporter who asked them a question which they found offensive. Trump had stopped in a restaurant after his classified document arraignment. Sophie Alexander of Sky News London asked Trump: “President Trump are you prepared to go to prison?” He may not have heard her but his supporters did. She claims that they sent her packing from the restaurant after using some harsh words.
