The remains of a woman from 1977, dubbed “Macon Jane Doe”, have been identified as the possible 1st victim of serial killer Samuel Little

The remains of a Georgia woman found 46 years ago have finally been identified. Thanks to forensic genetic genealogy, the body once dubbed “Macon Jane Doe” was identified as a match for Yvonne Pless, who was around 20 years old when she became the victim of serial killer Samuel Little, authorities said.

Pless may be the first victim of the 93 victims Little admitted to murdering before his 2020 death.

“We hope that these answers have brought healing to the families of these victims,” said a spokesperson with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which teamed up with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to solve the decades’ old case.

In and out of prison for years, Little denied ever killing anyone. It wasn’t until 2018 that he confessed to several murders after an interview with the authorities regarding a separate murder. CBS News reported.

Little, who was 80 when he died at the end of 2020, confessed that he murdered 93 people in the United States, including 9 women in Georgia. Two of them were killed in Macon.

When Captain Shermaine Jones of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office learned the details of his confession, he travelled to Texas, where Little was being held, to question him about the murders in his jurisdiction.

There had been two cold case murders which matched Little’s confession, authorities said.

While they were able to deliver the news to the family of Fredonia Smith, who was murdered in 1982, they were never able to inform the family of Little’s other victim, whose body was not identified until last year.

Pless was reported missing for a long time, and family members were unaware of this match until it was revealed.

“When Captain Jones and Ms. Hutsell notified us that Yvonne had been identified, we were unaware she was deceased,” relatives told WSBTV.com. “We are mourning the loss of our loved one.”

The FBI has confirmed Little’s involvement in at least 60 of the murders he confessed to.