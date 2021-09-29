‘The Real World Homecoming’ Renewed For Seasons 2 & 3 By MTV

‘The Real World Homecoming’ Renewed For Seasons 2 & 3 By MTV
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Paramount+ and MTV has renewed The Real World Homecoming for not just one, but two seasons. The cast of The Real World: Los Angeles is set to reunite for Season 2.

The unscripted series made its debut on Paramount+ earlier in March with The Real World: Homecoming New York, which reunited members of the original cast that appeared in the 1992 reality series from Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray.

Similarly in The Real World Homecoming Season 2, the cast mates of The Real World: Los Angeles will reconnect after decades apart to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling. They’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.

The Real World Homecoming Season 2 is set to debut later this fall.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ executive producers include Sitarah Pendel-Eaglin (executive producer), Candida Boyette–Clemons, and Nadim Amiry. Bunim/Murray Productions’ executive producers are Erica Ross, Julie Pizzi and James Knox. Skye Topic is a co-executive producer with Joe Rosenzweig, Lauren Goldstein, Jacob Lane and Skye Topic. George Verschoor serves as a consultant producer. 

Latest News

Previous article‘Impeachment’ Blue-Dress Scene Rewritten After Monica Lewinsky’s Input
Next articleHyperthyroidism Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact