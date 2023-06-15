The Real Story Behind Khloe Kardashian & Michele Morrone’s Date

As for Kim’s dating life? Well, she’s still looking for Mr. Right—and she has a long list that needs to be checked off.

The entrepreneur—who shares kidsNorth, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye West—unveiled her so-called “Man-ifest” of everything she wants in her next boyfriend.

“No. 1, protect me. No. 2, fight for me. No. 3, good hygiene—I mean that’s like a given, I think I should even take that off. No. 4, calm. No. 5, no mom or dad issues,” she read from her phone, also noting patience, support and good teeth were musts. “Spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him, someone who can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to.”

The list keeps going… “No heavy baggage—I have enough,” she continued. “Taller than me. Someone that loves to workout. A motivated person. An independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

And that’s just skimming the surface. But she’s potentially found something with a new man, dubbed “Fred,”who is showing promise and “so meets the standards.”