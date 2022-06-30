The Real Reason Welcome To Plathville’s Kim And Barry Plath Are Ending Their Marriage

“Welcome to Plathville” parents Barry and Kim Plath are ending their marriage, per a statement made to People. “After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the couple explained. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage, and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

In a Twitter video clip from the reality show, the couple are seen having an emotional talk about their relationship. Barry confessed the separation was “weird and lonely.” The 54-year-old added, “One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy.” The heartbroken Barry told his wife, “I have my days where I feel like a man of sorrows. I also have questions like, what’s running the show behind why you’re doing what you’re doing? I kind of value, after 24 years you don’t just go and throw things away.”

Kim appeared distant during the conversation but offered her side of the situation, telling her husband, “I just feel like I’ve been hurt too much.” As Barry tries to get his wife to see there is hope for the relationship, Kim shuts him down, saying, “Do you want me to stay knowing that I’m not happy?”