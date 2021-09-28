The Real Reason These Celebs Never Got Married

Too much emphasis is placed on women getting married and having kids, which is a major double standard considering that men are frequently exalted for their bachelor status. Despite being a multi-Grammy Award-winning musician and selling millions of albums worldwide, Sheryl Crow is frequently reduced to her husbandless status. Hey, sexist critics, a change would do you good.

For Sheryl Crow, marriage simply isn’t her priority, though she isn’t ruling it out completely. “I would love to get married — I’m still old-fashioned. But I don’t think marriage is the be-all and end-all,” she told Good Housekeeping, adding, “It’s better to have three broken engagements than three divorces.” The latter remark is in reference to her past engagement to disgraced Olympic cyclist and, regrettably, “Dodgeball” star Lance Armstrong, to whom Crow was engaged in the mid-2000s, though it is unclear to whom the other two engagements refer. During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Crow lamented the fact that she “gravitated to pathological narcissists,” which elucidates her aversion to marriage.

The singer has further poked fun at her unmarried but thrice engaged status, telling the crowd at the Gracie Awards (as per Closer Weekly), “And all I can say is that I’ve been engaged three times. And I never got married, but I’ve had a rockin’ great time, not getting married.” Evidently, Crow is living her best life.