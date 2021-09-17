The Real Reason Prince Philip’s Will Is Going To Remain Sealed For 90 Years

Prince Philip’s will is a subject of much curiosity, as there’d be plenty for royal fans to wonder what he decided for his fortune after his death. Will the net wealth and assets of Prince Philip go to his four children and the queen, or will the majority go into charitable causes? Considering the gravity of the matter — the impact the disclosure might have — Judge Andrew McFarlane ordered that the will should be sealed for 90 years.

McFarlane stated that the will must be sealed for 90 years, even if it is time to open it. He also said that the process should be private and take into account which parts should be made available. “I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills,” McFarlane — who himself isn’t aware of the will’s contents — revealed in the written judgment (per Fox News). “There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family,” He also added. For even more suspense, McFarlane also said that he holds the will of 30 other deceased royals in his custody.