The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Taping Their NYC Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York without their small children in late September. This is also the couple’s first public appearance together after the birth of Lilibet Diana in June. Us Weekly reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used their time to promote some charities. Among others, they visited the One World Trade Center observatory, the 9/11 Museum and memorial, as well as the P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem. They even took some time to relax, per Page Six. Harry and Meghan were spotted out on a double date at the Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel. Apparently, Meghan did most of the talking with Harry pulling out his phone at some point during the conversation.

But Page Six reported that the couple has been traipsing around New York with a videographer and their own photographer, Matt Sayles. Apparently, Harry and Meghan are collecting footage for a behind-the-scenes documentary about their lives. Remember that multi-million-dollar Netflix deal the couple signed in 2020? It seems as if Archewell Productions may be gearing up to make the long-awaited doc. The outlet reports that Harry was wearing a mic on numerous occasions including on a trip to Harlem’s legendary soul food restaurant Melba Friday, where he hugged owner Melba Wilson. It seems as if the New York trip may have served two purposes. Either way, we get to see more of the iconic couple.